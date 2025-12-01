Yandex metrika counter

Powerful explosion hits Kaspiysk, rescuers respond - VIDEO

Photo: Mash/Telegram

A powerful explosion occurred in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, for reasons that remain unknown. At least 15 cars were damaged in a nearby parking lot, and windows were shattered in a residential building. Emergency services and rescuers are on site, and there is no information yet about casualties.

Baza reported that the blast happened in a multi-story residential building near the Dagdizel shipbuilding plant. Almost all windows in the building were blown out, and ambulances and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident comes amid a series of recent emergencies in Russian regions. Earlier, in Belgorod, a soldier accidentally detonated a grenade in a rented apartment, causing significant damage and a fire. In Taganrog, authorities reported a massive attack on the city.

Investigations into the cause of the Kaspiysk explosion are ongoing.

 


News.Az 

