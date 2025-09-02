Man shot dead by police after Marseille stabbings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Marseille have shot dead a man who wounded five people in a hotel and nearby street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to prosecutor Nicolas Bessone, the suspect — a Tunisian national legally residing in France and known to police — was armed with two knives and a baton. Officers initially ordered him to drop his weapons but opened fire after he refused to comply, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The man had reportedly been evicted from the hotel for unpaid rent. He returned, attacking a former roommate, the hotel manager, and the manager’s son. He then tried to stab the owner of a nearby kebab shop before being chased away by customers.

Shots were heard shortly before 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) near Cours Belsunce, close to Marseille’s Old Port. Police used both a taser and firearms to neutralize the attacker.

One hotel victim remains in critical condition, while two others are seriously injured.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was expected to visit the scene, while Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan praised the swift police response, stating: “The security of the women and men of Marseille is my priority.”

News.Az