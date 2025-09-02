Madagascar receives colonial-era skulls returned by France after 128 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Madagascar has received three colonial-era skulls from France, including one believed to be that of King Toera of the Sakalava ethnic group, who was beheaded by French troops in 1897. The remains were handed over 128 years after they were taken and were welcomed in a ceremony in Antananarivo on Tuesday, led by President Andry Rajoelina.

Draped in red cloth, the skulls were carried into the Mausoleum of National Heroes by security forces as a military guard of honour paid tribute, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rajoelina described the return as a moment to “pay tribute and honour the heroes and those who fought for the homeland.”

The king’s skull will later be transferred to Ambiky, in the Menabe region, where he was killed, with traditional ceremonies planned along the way. Descendants and historians said the return carries deep cultural and political meaning, allowing the Sakalava people to perform the Fitampoha purification ritual and symbolising unity in the fight against colonial rule.

