Man United in talks with Emi Martinez over potential Onana replacement

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over the past six months, as they explore options to replace current No.1 Andre Onana.

Martinez has starred for Aston Villa since arriving from Arsenal five years ago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He played a key role as they reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, before securing European qualification for a third successive year. The 32-year-old also won the World Cup with Argentina during his time at Villa Park.

But it appears increasingly likely that he will leave the Second City this summer. Villa's failure to qualify for the Champions League means that a big sale will be needed to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Martinez appears to be a prime candidate to move on, with Villa eyeing a move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a transfer to a Saudi Arabia club.

But his standing as one of the Premier League's top keepers will also attract the interest of big teams in Europe. United look to be one of them amid Onana's awful form in the season just gone.

The Cameroonian kept just nine clean sheets in his 38 Premier League appearances, conceding 44 goals in the top-flight as the Red Devils finished 15th. According to TyC Sports, United chiefs have identified Martinez as a prime option.

News.Az