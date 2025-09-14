Manchester City crush Manchester United at home ⚽

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their second goal against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. - REUTERS PIC

Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 in the fourth round of the English Premier League. The match took place at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden (18th minute) and Erling Haaland (53, 68) scored for Manchester City, News.Az reports.

Manchester City are in 8th place in the league table with 6 points. Manchester United are in 14th place with 4 points.

In the next round, Manchester City will play away to Arsenal on September 21, Manchester United will host Chelsea on September 20. In addition, next week, Manchester City will play their first match of the overall Champions League against Italian Napoli, the meeting will take place in Manchester on September 18.

News.Az