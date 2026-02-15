Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very dies aged 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester Orchestra have announced the sudden death of their longtime drummer Tim Very at the age of 42, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

The Atlanta-based band shared the news in an emotional statement on social media on Saturday, February 14, calling him “the most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know” and saying they are still in “absolute disbelief.”

Very joined Manchester Orchestra in 2011 and quickly became a central part of the band’s identity, both onstage and in the studio. He played on several of their most celebrated releases, including A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God, helping shape the band’s expansive, emotionally charged sound over more than a decade.

In their social media tribute, the band remembered Very not just as a musician, but as a deeply kind and joyful presence whose warmth defined the Manchester Orchestra community.

“Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth,” the band wrote. “His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe.”

They also spoke about his life beyond music, describing him as a devoted family man and a joyful father.

“The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad.”

The band closed their statement with a message of enduring love and gratitude, writing: “We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

No further details surrounding his passing have been publicly shared at this time.

