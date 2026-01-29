Wizz Air plans ad hoc transatlantic flights

CEO Jozsef Varadi explained that the permit would allow Wizz Air to run occasional long-haul flights for special events, such as transporting sports teams to major international competitions including the World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He said the proposed transatlantic operations would be conducted on an ad hoc basis rather than as part of a permanent route network.

The comments follow Wizz Air’s recent application for flight rights on UK-US routes, signaling the airline’s interest in opportunistic long-haul operations rather than a full expansion into scheduled transatlantic services.