Hawks’ All-Star Johnson leaves game with hip injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson left Tuesday night’s 119–98 victory over the Washington Wizards after sustaining a left hip flexor injury.

Johnson was hurt in the opening quarter and was ruled out following an evaluation by the team’s medical staff, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Head coach Quin Snyder said there was enough concern to keep him from returning to the game.

“There was enough there not to send him back in the game,” Snyder said afterward.

Johnson, who earned his first NBA All-Star selection this season, is expected to be re-evaluated before the Hawks host the Wizards again on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back set in Atlanta. It remains unclear whether the injury will sideline him beyond that contest.

Before exiting, Johnson recorded five points, three rebounds and two steals in roughly five and a half minutes of action. He entered the game averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

His early departure created an opportunity for Jonathan Kuminga, who delivered a season-high 27 points in his debut for the Hawks. Kuminga was acquired from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline.

