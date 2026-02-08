A Virgin Atlantic flight to Delhi made an emergency landing in Baku

A Virgin Atlantic flight to Delhi made an emergency landing in Baku

On February 8, the captain of a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Delhi requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers.

This was announced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, News.Az reports.

It was noted that the Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:26 local time.

Immediately after landing, the passenger received prompt first aid from the medical support service. The necessary medical procedures are currently ongoing.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has ensured the coordination of all relevant services in accordance with international aviation and security requirements. Flight safety and passenger health remain a priority, and all operations in this regard are carried out promptly.

News.Az