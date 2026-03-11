Marathon servers down for March 11 update 1.0.0.4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Players of Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon may notice the game is currently offline as the developer rolls out Update 1.0.0.4 across all platforms.

The temporary downtime is part of the game’s first scheduled maintenance since launch. Bungie confirmed that servers were taken offline to prepare for the update and ensure a smooth rollout of the new patch, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Players trying to log in during the maintenance window may encounter connection errors. However, the outage is planned and not related to technical issues.

Once maintenance is complete, Marathon servers will return online with the latest update installed.

