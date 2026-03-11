California studio helps autistic artists build Hollywood careers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A unique studio in California is helping autistic adults turn their creativity into professional careers in Hollywood’s visual effects and animation industry.

Based in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, the nonprofit academy Exceptional Minds trains artists on the autism spectrum and connects them with major film and television projects. Graduates from the program have worked on blockbuster films and hit TV series, including Gladiator II, Marvel productions, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Visual effects artist Jack Zimmerman, a graduate of the program, recently helped fix a key scene in Gladiator II by removing a visible camera crew behind actor Paul Mescal. The correction helped preserve the dramatic moment before a battle sequence.

“It feels like a dream,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve always wanted to work on a feature film like this.”

Founded about 15 years ago, Exceptional Minds was created by entertainment-industry parents who wanted better career opportunities for their autistic children after high school. Today, the academy trains around 250 autistic adults each year through specialized courses in visual effects and animation, with a video game arts program set to launch in the fall.

Students receive hands-on experience through the organization’s in-house visual effects studio, working under professional supervision on projects for companies such as Disney, Netflix, and Sony. Alumni have also been hired by Marvel, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon.

The program is designed not only to teach technical skills but also to help students adapt to professional environments. Small class sizes and flexible instruction allow teachers to accommodate different learning needs.

In addition to visual effects training, students practice workplace communication skills through mock interviews and collaborative projects, helping them build confidence for jobs in the entertainment industry.

Many participants say their attention to detail gives them an advantage in visual effects work, which often requires meticulous frame-by-frame adjustments.

Graduate Lily Yllescas recently worked on the new season of Bridgerton, where she helped remove wires from scenes and enhance the colors of autumn landscapes.

“When you see it, it looks seamless,” she said. “But when you’re working on it, there are so many tiny details you have to focus on.”

The program has contributed to nearly 20 Oscar-nominated or winning films and continues to expand opportunities for autistic artists in Hollywood.

