Marcellin Nadeau: France poisoned people of Martinique

France has poisoned the people of Martinique with the substance chlordecone, said French National Assembly member from Martinique Marcellin Nadeau.

He made the remarks during an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"We don't know the consequences for our women and children. What interest does France have in our countries if they neglect our problems?" Marcellin Nadeau said.

"The French constitution does not recognize us as a nation, and I, as a deputy, proposed to amend the basic law. France must change its attitude towards us," he added.

