Marge Simpson's fate revealed in The Simpsons season finale

In a surprising turn of events, The Simpsons season 36 finale has confirmed the eventual death of Marge Simpson, one of the show's beloved main characters voiced by Julie Kavner.

The episode, titled Estranger Things, was released last month on Fox, and marked the final episode of this season — although the show has been renewed and will return for season 37 in late 2025, News.Az reports, citing The Standard.



Ahead of the new season, however, Simpsons fans are now talking about what fate met the Simpson family matriarch after we learn that she has died before Homer Simpson did.

So, what do we know about this surprising plot twist? Does Marge Simpson die? Based on a flashforward episode, yes Marge Simpson does die. But the episode doesn’t actually give us much indication as to when this happens, or whether it’ll actually occur in upcoming plots. How does Marge Simpson die? (spoiler alert) Estranger Things centres on the sibling relationship between Bart and Lisa, who bonded over their love of the TV show Itchy & Scratchy before growing out of the cartoon series. Marge worries that her children are drifting apart and worries about how close they’ll be in the future. Then, the show jumps forward 35 years into the future, where Lisa has a successful career and Bart runs an unlicensed retirement home. This would put the Simpson children in their early forties, while Homer and Marge would be in their early seventies at this point. Very early on in the episode, viewers hear Lisa talk about her “late mother,” but we don’t get any details about when or how she died. As the episode progresses, we start to see several old characters, including Principal Skinner, Milhouse and all of Homer’s friends, who are still alive 35 years in the future.

