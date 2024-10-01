Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general – VIDEO

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially assumed his role as NATO's new secretary general on Tuesday, replacing Jens Stoltenberg, who led the alliance for the past decade.

@markrutte becomes the new #NATO Secretary General: the procedure for transferring powers from @jensstoltenberg has already begun at the alliance headquarters



Rutte named support for #UkraineWar, as well as deterrence and defense of the alliance, as the main priorities. pic.twitter.com/zlcbSsSSWb