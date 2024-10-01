Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general – VIDEO
Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially assumed his role as NATO's new secretary general on Tuesday, replacing Jens Stoltenberg, who led the alliance for the past decade.During the handover ceremony, Rutte outlined his three main priorities. First, he emphasized the importance of maintaining NATO’s strength and ensuring that its defenses remain robust and credible in the face of all threats, News.Az r eports, citing foreign media.
His second priority is to enhance support for Ukraine, bringing it closer to NATO, stating that "there can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong, independent Ukraine."
@markrutte becomes the new #NATO Secretary General: the procedure for transferring powers from @jensstoltenberg has already begun at the alliance headquarters— News.Az (@news_az) October 1, 2024
Rutte named support for #UkraineWar, as well as deterrence and defense of the alliance, as the main priorities. pic.twitter.com/zlcbSsSSWb
Rutte’s third focus will be on strengthening NATO’s partnerships with the European Union and other countries that share common values and interests globally.
Earlier, in a joint address with Stoltenberg, Rutte reiterated NATO’s core mission to "defend our people, our nations, and our values," affirming that this would remain unchanged. He stressed the need for NATO to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a "sovereign, independent, democratic nation" and to bolster collective defense.
Both Stoltenberg and Rutte also expressed concerns over the escalating situation in Lebanon, voicing hopes for peace in the region.
In June, NATO confirmed Rutte, 47, as Stoltenberg's successor. Stoltenberg’s term was extended due to the Ukraine conflict, and he continued to serve as NATO's 13th secretary general until October 1, 2024. Rutte became the sole candidate after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew from the race.