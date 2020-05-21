Markov: Pashinyan is trying to persuade separatists to return 7 districts adjacent to Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

I believe that the intention of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to attend the so-called "inauguration" ceremony of the head of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh Araik Harutyunyan has a controversial impact on the negotiation process, Russian public figure, political scientist, director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov told News.Az

"This kind of action may lead to serious steps in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the future. Because, on the one hand, Nagorno-Karabakh is not recognized by anyone and is part of Azerbaijan. And it is obvious that Nagorno-Karabakh has simply been captured by the Armenian armed forces. But on the other hand, now there are conditions for a diplomatic solution to the issue by the Kazan formula, which was created at the initiative of Russia."

According to him, within the framework of this Kazan formula, Armenia proposes to exchange the occupied territories for their economic de-blockade.

"Nikol Pashinyan wants to make this diplomatic breakthrough but is afraid that radicals might tear him apart. Therefore, he wants to share this political responsibility for this breakthrough with the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh and the separatist leaders. Thus, if it becomes known that the separatist leaders of Karabakh are headed by a person close to Pashinyan, there is reason to believe that Pashinyan will ask him to organize an initiative to sign a treaty based on the Kazan formula by representatives of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh".

Sergey Markov is sure that in this way Nikol Pashinyan's alliance with the head of Karabakh separatists can be a very serious step towards a diplomatic breakthrough and Armenia's return of 7 districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"And Pashinyan is trying to do this so that this initiative comes from Karabakh Armenians. It is quite logical that Azerbaijan sees this visit of Nikol Pashinyan to occupied Karabakh as an aggressive step towards itself. This is indeed an important moment when it should be stressed for the international community that Azerbaijan will in no way recognize the annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia. At the same time, the politicians in Azerbaijan understand that it is necessary to press Pashinyan, but in such a way to make him enable to initiate a transition in Armenia (during negotiations - ed.) to the Kazan formula," the expert summed up.

News.Az