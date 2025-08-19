Marsala man caught dumping construction waste, Carabinieri report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carabinieri from the Palermo Nature Crime Unit – CITES detachment in Trapani have reported a 49-year-old man from Marsala for illegal transport and disposal of waste.

During a routine patrol in areas of environmental interest, officers spotted a truck driving along a rural path. The vehicle stopped in a secluded area to unload construction debris and other waste materials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Upon noticing the Carabinieri, the driver attempted to flee, scattering some of the waste along the way. He was soon apprehended, and the authorities seized both the truck and its cargo.

The intervention highlights ongoing efforts to prevent illegal dumping and protect natural areas.

