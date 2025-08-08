Marshawn Lynch protects camera with elbow during Seahawks preseason debut - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

During Thursday’s Seattle Seahawks preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch made an unexpected sideline appearance—not as a player, but as a photographer.

While Seahawks running back George Holani nearly collided with Lynch, who was stationed with a camera and official NFL photographer vest, Lynch instinctively threw out his elbow to shield his equipment from impact. The brief moment caught attention as Lynch protected what was likely a costly camera without missing a beat. Both Lynch and Holani emerged from the incident unscathed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lynch’s sideline role adds to a growing trend of Seattle sports legends taking up photography in retirement. Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. have also gained acclaim for their photography pursuits, capturing everything from concerts to sporting events.

The game also featured a reunion of sorts: the Seahawks faced the Raiders, one of Lynch’s former teams coached by Pete Carroll, Lynch’s longtime coach. Lynch famously appeared at Carroll’s introductory press conference to ask a question, and this new media role might signal the next chapter in his post-football career.

At 39, Lynch showed he’s as comfortable behind the lens as he was on the gridiron, enjoying his unique debut as a photographer.

