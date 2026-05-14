ATP Rome 2026: Sinner sets 32-match Masters 1000 streak

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Jannik Sinner continued his dominant run at the ATP Rome Masters, defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets to secure a place in the semifinals without dropping a set in the tournament so far.





The world No. 1 won 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour and a half at the Foro Italico, extending his winning streak in Masters 1000 events to 32 consecutive matches. The result moves him beyond Novak Djokovic’s previous streak and marks another milestone in an already historic season, News.Az reports, citing Lotto Matica.

Sinner briefly faced resistance in the second set after losing his serve for the first time in the tournament while leading comfortably. However, he quickly regained control to close out the match and maintain his unbeaten momentum in Rome.

Speaking after the win, Sinner admitted the physical and mental demands of his current run are significant. “I’m spending a lot mentally,” he said, adding that recovery will be crucial ahead of the semifinals. He also noted that he is satisfied with his performance and focused on managing energy levels as the tournament reaches its decisive stages.

He will next face either Daniil Medvedev or young Spanish qualifier Martín Landaluce in the semifinals. Sinner also praised fellow Italian Luciano Darderi for reaching his first Masters 1000 semifinal, highlighting the strength of the national tennis movement.

With form, confidence, and history on his side, Sinner remains the clear player to beat as the Rome tournament enters its final rounds.

News.Az