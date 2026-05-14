Rory McIlroy battles blister at PGA Championship 2026

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The 2026 PGA Championship has officially begun at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia, marking the first time in more than six decades that the prestigious tournament is being played at the Pennsylvania venue.

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy, who arrives after a dominant run that included back-to-back Masters victories. However, his opening rounds may be affected by a lingering blister on his toe, which has raised questions about his physical condition heading into the week, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters as the betting favorite, with strong competition expected from McIlroy, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, and other top contenders as the tournament unfolds.

Early leaderboard action shows a tight field developing in the opening round, with Stephan Jaeger leading at -3 through five holes. Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, and Cameron Smith are among those close behind at -2, while several players sit just one stroke back in a crowded early chase group.

The tournament is expected to remain highly competitive as conditions at Aronimink test both accuracy and endurance, particularly for players managing injuries or fatigue early in the season.

Broadcast coverage is available across ESPN and CBS, with streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+, as well as additional coverage via Fubo. Early round action began Thursday morning, with featured groups and full coverage rolling out throughout the day.

News.Az