2026 NFL schedule leaks, rumors and live updates

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The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is underway, with the full slate set to be officially announced at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, multiple games have already surfaced through early leaks and official pre-releases, offering a first look at the upcoming season’s international fixtures, holiday matchups, and prime-time clashes.

The league will once again feature a heavy international presence, with games scheduled across Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. Among the early announced fixtures is a Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, which will air on Netflix, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

Other early reveals include division rivalries and marquee matchups such as the Dallas Cowboys facing the New York Giants in Week 1, and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos in a prime-time slot. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills are also set for an early-season clash in Week 2.

The Thanksgiving slate has also been confirmed in part, featuring the traditional triple-header: the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys, both airing on Fox. A Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams is also part of the holiday lineup.

International games continue throughout the season, including fixtures in London, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City. Notable matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris and the New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich.

As leaks continue to emerge ahead of the official announcement, fans are closely watching for confirmation of high-profile holiday games, playoff rematches, and potential Christmas Day matchups involving top contenders.

With 272 total games on the schedule, only a small portion has been revealed so far, and the remaining matchups are expected to be confirmed at the official NFL release later today.

News.Az