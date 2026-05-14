CSK sign Dian Forrester as Jamie Overton replacement

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Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) have announced the signing of Dian Forrester as a replacement for injured all-rounder Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury.

Forrester, an all-rounder from South Africa, will join CSK for INR 75 lakh. He made his international debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has already featured in five international matches, scoring 83 runs, News.Az reports, citing IPL T20.

The 2026 Indian Premier League season has seen several mid-season squad adjustments due to injuries, with franchises turning to emerging international talent to maintain balance and depth in their squads.

CSK will be hoping Forrester can quickly adapt to the league’s conditions and provide both batting depth and bowling support as they continue their campaign.

News.Az