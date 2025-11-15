Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recalled over faulty fuel gauge: Check if your vehicle is affected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has issued a recall for its Grand Vitara SUVs sold in the Indian market due to a potential defect in the fuel gauge system. According to a regulatory filing by the automaker, 39,506 units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025, are affected.

The recall addresses an issue with the fuel level indicator and warning light within the speedometer, which may not accurately display the fuel level, potentially misleading drivers about the amount of fuel remaining in the tank, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

MSIL has stated that it will contact affected vehicle owners directly, asking them to visit authorized Maruti Suzuki service centers for inspection and replacement of the defective part. The repair will be carried out free of charge.

The automaker emphasized that the recall is a precautionary measure and urged customers to respond promptly to notifications from their dealers to ensure safe vehicle operation.

The Grand Vitara, one of India’s popular hybrid SUVs, is currently priced from ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The SUV is available in petrol, CNG, and PHEV variants, with an option for all-wheel drive, making it a favored choice among Indian consumers.

