India’s Supreme Court moves hearings online amid severe air pollution

India’s Supreme Court has asked lawyers to argue cases virtually due to worsening air quality in the capital. The air quality index in New Delhi has reached 437, classifying as “severe,” prompting restrictions on construction and industrial activity.

Justice P S Narasimha warned the pollution could cause permanent health damage, noting even masks are insufficient, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts attribute the smog largely to illegal crop burning in neighboring states, and past Supreme Court directives on air quality have had limited effect. Residents have protested, demanding stronger measures to address the toxic air.

