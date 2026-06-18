Maserati unveils updated lineup ahead of restructuring plan

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Maserati on Thursday unveiled updated versions of its GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale models ahead of a key capital markets day in December, as it seeks to redefine its strategy under its parent company Stellantis.

Outlining Stellantis' business plan last month, CEO Antonio Filosa said the automaker ​planned "to strengthen Maserati's future as a pure luxury brand", including with two ​new large-sized vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Future models will also include a brand new version of the ⁠Grecale SUV in 2027.

Besides Grecale, available in petrol, hybrid and fully electric, Maserati's ​current range features the GranTurismo coupe and its convertible version GranCabrio, offered both in ​petrol and fully electric versions. It also includes the low-volume MCPura sports car and its limited-edition derivatives.

New features for the revamped models include extended EV ranges and an upgraded 590 horsepower six-cylinder ​engine for GranTurismo and GranCabrio. A six-cylinder engine will now be available also on all ​the petrol versions of Grecale.

Maserati prices start from around €80,000 ($92,700) in Europe and around $80,000 in the United ‌States.

News.Az