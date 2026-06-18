Maserati unveils updated lineup ahead of restructuring plan
Maserati on Thursday unveiled updated versions of its GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale models ahead of a key capital markets day in December, as it seeks to redefine its strategy under its parent company Stellantis.
Outlining Stellantis' business plan last month, CEO Antonio Filosa said the automaker planned "to strengthen Maserati's future as a pure luxury brand", including with two new large-sized vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Future models will also include a brand new version of the Grecale SUV in 2027.
Besides Grecale, available in petrol, hybrid and fully electric, Maserati's current range features the GranTurismo coupe and its convertible version GranCabrio, offered both in petrol and fully electric versions. It also includes the low-volume MCPura sports car and its limited-edition derivatives.
New features for the revamped models include extended EV ranges and an upgraded 590 horsepower six-cylinder engine for GranTurismo and GranCabrio. A six-cylinder engine will now be available also on all the petrol versions of Grecale.
Maserati prices start from around €80,000 ($92,700) in Europe and around $80,000 in the United States.
By Ulviyya Salmanli