Chinese EV giant BYD considers buying Stellantis factories, Maserati

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BYD Company is in discussions to acquire underused car manufacturing plants across Europe as part of a broader international expansion strategy, according to company executives.

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker is reportedly speaking with several automakers, including Stellantis, about taking over idle or partially utilized production facilities in the European Union. The move reflects BYD’s effort to expand its manufacturing footprint outside China as it targets stronger growth in overseas markets, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Stella Li, vice president of international operations at BYD Company, said the company is actively searching for available production sites in Europe to make use of spare capacity across the region. She added that discussions are not limited to a single automaker, indicating a wider search for potential acquisition opportunities.

The expansion push comes at a time when Europe’s automotive industry is facing weak demand for electric vehicles and underutilized factories. Some manufacturers have been forced to scale back production or reassess investments in electrification after slower-than-expected EV adoption and rising competition.

BYD Company is already constructing its own plant in Szeged, Hungary, which is expected to begin operations in 2027. However, the company appears to be accelerating its European strategy by considering faster routes into production through acquisitions rather than building solely from scratch.

In addition to factory talks, Li noted that BYD is also evaluating opportunities to acquire or invest in struggling European automotive brands, including interest in premium assets such as Maserati, which belongs to Stellantis.

The discussions come as European carmakers face pressure from high costs, shifting demand, and increasing competition from Chinese EV producers. Some plants across the region are currently operating well below capacity, making them potential targets for foreign investors seeking rapid expansion.

Stellantis has not commented on the reported discussions.

News.Az