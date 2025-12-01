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Tag:
Restructuring
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Oil giant BP is considering the sale of part of its natural gas assets in Egypt as the company moves forward with restructuring efforts aimed at reducing debt and focusing on more profitable projects under new CEO Meg O’Neill.15 May 2026-13:48
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US sportswear giant Nike has announced it will eliminate about 1,400 jobs worldwide as part of broader changes within its Global Operations team, with the majority of the reductions affecting roles in the technology division.24 Apr 2026-11:02
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OpenAI is restructuring its leadership team.04 Apr 2026-18:18
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LG Chem has submitted a plan to restructure its petrochemical business to the South Korean government, responding to calls for industry-wide downsizing.19 Dec 2025-13:45
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Microsoft and OpenAI announced on Thursday that they have signed a non-binding agreement outlining new partnership terms.12 Sep 2025-12:00
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