Maserati not for sale as Stellantis pursues strategic partners

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Stellantis is actively negotiating two new manufacturing partnerships in Italy aimed at revitalizing its struggling luxury brand, Maserati, and expanding its footprint in affordable electric vehicles.

Speaking during a parliamentary hearing in Rome, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed that negotiations are underway with "two important partners" capable of injecting new technology, development, and strategic ideas into Maserati. The automaker is currently evaluating which path to pursue, with Maserati scheduled to unveil its standalone strategic roadmap in December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Filosa firmly shut down persistent rumors regarding a potential sale of the iconic luxury brand or its underutilized Cassino manufacturing facility—dismissing reported interest from Chinese EV giant BYD. Instead, the upcoming deals are structured to optimize production volumes at Italian facilities like Cassino and Modena.

Beyond luxury vehicles, Stellantis is finalizing a partnership to manufacture small, highly affordable electric vehicles, targeted to cost around €15,000. Production will take place at the Pomigliano plant near Naples, where Filosa intends to assemble at least two, and potentially three, distinct e-car models. Mirroring the group's existing joint ventures with Chinese automakers Leapmotor and Dongfeng, Stellantis plans to retain a controlling 51% stake in all new cooperative agreements.

The manufacturing push is part of a broader €60 billion business plan designed to launch 60 new models worldwide by 2030. These industrial partnerships are crucial to Stellantis' goal of boosting its European factory capacity utilization from its current 60% up to a target of over 80% by the end of the decade. As the automotive landscape shifts, Europe remains a primary focus for the multinational group, receiving roughly 40% of the company's total long-term investments.

News.Az