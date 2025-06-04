Mass fish deaths reported in Azerbaijan’s Absheron Peninsula - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports of mass fish deaths in a lake near Mammadli settlement on Azerbaijan’s Absheron Peninsula have been circulating widely on social media, prompting swift action from the government.

In response, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that three state agencies—the Food Security Agency, the Agency for Agricultural Services, and the Veterinary Research Institute—have launched a joint investigation into the incident, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the ministry’s press service, officials have already inspected the affected area and collected samples of both water and dead fish for laboratory testing.

