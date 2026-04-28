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Czech PM concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

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Czech PM concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan, marking the end of a short diplomatic trip focused on bilateral engagement.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was seen off by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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