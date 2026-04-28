103 years since birth of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva

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Today marks the 103rd birth anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent scholar, Honored Scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Zarifa Aliyeva.

Zarifa Aliyeva was born on April 28, 1923, in the Sharur district of Nakhchivan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The scientist's substantial works, which were the successful result of long-term research on current issues in ophthalmology, have always been met with appreciation and deemed worthy of high praise.

The new and effective treatment methods and complex preventive measures proposed in these studies were successfully implemented widely in a short period. The specialized scientific research laboratory, as the first research center of the ophthalmology school in Azerbaijan, was established on the initiative of academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Zarifa Aliyeva, who always kept medical ethics at the center of attention throughout her scientific and pedagogical activities, devoted intense effort to training highly qualified personnel in the republic and formed a large generation of young scientists and ophthalmologists.

She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Medical Institute named after Nariman Narimanov in 1947. She worked as a scientific researcher at the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Ophthalmology, and from 1969, she served as an associate professor, professor, head of the laboratory of occupational pathology of visual organs, and head of the ophthalmology department (1982-1985) at the Azerbaijan Physicians Improvement Institute named after A. Aliyev.

Zarifa Aliyeva has made exceptional contributions to the development of ophthalmology science in Azerbaijan. She was one of the authors of many substantial studies on trachoma, which was once widespread in Azerbaijan, and among the first in the world practice to study, prevent, and treat occupational eye diseases, especially in chemical and electronic industries, as well as on modern problems of ophthalmology, including rare scientific works such as "Therapeutic Ophthalmology" and "Fundamentals of Iridodiagnostics."

She authored 12 monographs, textbooks, and teaching aids, nearly 150 scientific works, 1 invention, and 12 improvement proposals.

Zarifa Aliyeva devoted great effort to training highly qualified healthcare personnel.

Academician Zarifa Aliyeva was a member of the Presidium of the All-Union Society of Ophthalmologists, the Soviet Peace Defense Committee, the Board of the Azerbaijan Ophthalmology Society, and the editorial board of the journal "Vestnik oftalmologii" (Moscow).

For her high scientific achievements, she was awarded the M.I. Averbakh Prize of the USSR Academy of Medical Sciences in 1981.

Zarifa Aliyeva, who died on April 15, 1985, in Moscow, had her remains brought from Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery to Baku in 1994 and was buried in the Alley of Honor, next to her father's grave.

News.Az