Mass protests erupt across Israel over hostage deaths - VIDEO

Massive protests erupted across Israel on Sunday after the death of six hostages in Gaza, with growing public anger over the government's inability to secure a ceasefire deal to free Israeli captives.

Half a million Israelis have come out to protest in #TelAviv demanding the immediate release of #hostages, the @ynetalerts portal reported. pic.twitter.com/Kb8UbLXpt3 — News.Az (@news_az) September 2, 2024

An estimated 500,000 people, according to Israeli media, took to the streets in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other cities, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take more decisive action to bring home the remaining 101 hostages, around a third of whom are believed by Israeli officials to have died, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and gathered outside the prime minister's residence. In Tel Aviv, aerial footage captured the city's main highway filled with demonstrators waving flags adorned with images of the deceased hostages.Television footage also showed police using water cannons against those blocking roads, and local media reported 29 arrests. Labor leaders have announced a one-day general strike for Monday.The Israeli military announced the recovery of the bodies from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-shattered Palestinian territory and violence flared in the West Bank.The bodies of hostages Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino were returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.A forensic examination determined they were "murdered by Hamas terrorists in a number of shots at close range" 48-72 hours previously, an Israeli health ministry spokesperson said.Netanyahu, who faces growing calls to end nearly 11 months of war with a deal for a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages, said Israel would not rest until it caught those responsible. "Whoever murders hostages - does not want a deal," he said.

