Massive disruption of Visa, Mastercard services in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive failure in the operation of the Visa and Mastercard payment systems has occurred in Ukraine, News.Az informs via Ukrainian media.

According to the Kyiv-24 TV channel, in Kyiv, in particular, it is impossible to pay with a card in supermarkets and ATMs are not working.

Strana also writes about the impossibility of paying with a card for purchases in supermarkets in other cities of the country. At the same time, according to the publication, it is possible to transfer money through an electronic application.

No official info on this matter has yet been received.

News.Az