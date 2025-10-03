Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in Southern California - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire erupted Thursday night at a refinery in Southern California.

The fire broke out following an explosion on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Officers and firefighters responded to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving multiple reports of an explosion. The El Segundo Police Department is not aware of any immediate injuries or evacuations.

A witness said the explosion felt like a small earthquake.

The refinery has its own fire department. According to Chevron's website, the El Segundo refinery was constructed in 1911. The facility produces 276,000 barrels of crude oil every day and "is the largest producing oil refinery on the west coast," Chevron officials wrote on its website.

El Segundo is a few miles south of LAX. The airport stated that the fire has not impacted its operations. No flights have been cancelled, diverted or delayed immediately after the fire.

