Explosion at University of Tehran laboratory leaves one dead, several injured

An explosion occurred in the laboratory of the Faculty of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the University of Tehran, News.az reports, citing Iranian media.

According to the information, 1 person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed.

An investigation into the case is underway.

