Explosion at University of Tehran laboratory leaves one dead, several injured
- 1035970
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/explosion-at-university-of-tehran-laboratory-leaves-one-dead-several-injured Copied
Photo: Xinhua
An explosion occurred in the laboratory of the Faculty of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the University of Tehran, News.az reports, citing Iranian media.
According to the information, 1 person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the incident.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed.
An investigation into the case is underway.