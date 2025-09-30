Massive fire breaks out at Odeon Cinema in southeast London - VIDEO

Massive fire breaks out at Odeon Cinema in southeast London - VIDEO

Massive fire breaks out at Odeon Cinema in southeast London

+ ↺ − 16 px

A huge blaze has broken out at the Odeon Cinema on High Street in Beckenham, London, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

Footage from the scene shows flames engulfing the building early this morning, prompting emergency response efforts, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to the blaze.

Huge blaze erupts at Odeon Cinema in Beckenham with plumes of smoke seen for miles and 70 firefighters scrambled



Footage shows the Odeon on High Street, Beckenham, London, on fire this morning.



Flames have erupted from the Odeon cinema building in Beckenham. pic.twitter.com/51FXZkKBs7 — News.Az (@news_az) September 30, 2025

London Fire Brigade is advising people to avoid the area.

LFB said it received 18 calls at 7.59am, with crews from Beckenham, Bromley, Woodside, Forest Hill and surrounding stations rushing to the scene.

It's understood the fire has spread from a nearby building.

An update from Bromley Council said the "serious fire" started "adjacent" to the cinema building, with the Odeon's roof subsequently catching alight.

A post on LFB's X account said: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a building fire on High Street in #Beckenham.

"Please avoid the area and keep windows & doors closed due to smoke travel."

Beckenham Liberal Democrat councillor Chloe-Jane Ross said: "Hope it's brought under control quickly and no-one's hurt.

"Huge respect to the brave emergency crews. Too early to speculate on the cause."

In a separate post she said the fire appears to have started at the premises of the former restaurant Kebab Ye.

News.Az