Iran receives first $3 billion tranche under UAE arrangement

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Iran has received the first tranche of approximately $3 billion in foreign exchange assets as part of an understanding with the United Arab Emirates, according to a report.

The funds reportedly arrived in Tehran after a private Emirati aircraft landed at Mehrabad Airport in recent days, marking the initial phase of a broader financial arrangement aimed at supporting regional economic stability, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Radar data indicated that a Boeing 737-7JZ BBJ, registered A6-RJF and operated as an Emirati private aircraft, flew directly from Abu Dhabi to Tehran last Monday before landing at Mehrabad Airport. The aircraft was reported to have been carrying the funds.

The arrangement is said to involve the gradual release of Iranian financial assets held abroad.

According to Press TV, the transfer comes despite repeated US denials regarding certain aspects of the discussions linked to the deal.

Under the reported understanding, the Emirati side is said to have committed to the release of between $10 billion and $20 billion in Iranian assets over time as part of the arrangement.

News.Az