Gatwick train station evacuated, causing travel chaos

Thousands of passengers faced disruption today as London Gatwick Airport Station was evacuated due to severe overcrowding.

The evacuation led to major delays, leaving travelers stranded and struggling to continue their journeys, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Passengers have been barred from entering the station again until further notice.

Concerns were raised around overcrowding after someone was hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.

The horror left all train lines blocked between the two stations whilst the emergency services worked to deal with the tragedy.

Earlier a second person was struck by a train between Luton and St Albans City throwing the wider rail network into chaos.

The delays caused by the two tragedies were estimated to last until noon, then 1pm and now disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.

Passengers were left stranded in the station and on trains as services across the network became severely disrupted.

Commuters still trying to travel have been warned they may face delays of up to two hours.

Thousands were left filling up Gatwick station as services ground to a halt in the wake of the tragedy.

The station eventually became too overcrowded and was evacuated by staff.

Passengers have been advised they should check their route ahead of travelling.

While the incidents occurred outside of London commuters trying to get in and out of the city are facing serious disruption to their journeys.

