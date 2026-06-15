Indonesia opens critical minerals and rare earth sector to Germany

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Indonesia has invited Germany to participate in its critical minerals supply chain, including rare earth elements, as both countries aim to strengthen economic cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto made the invitation on Monday during a joint press conference held alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was on a state visit to Indonesia.

Prabowo said Indonesia is opening its doors to Germany across a wide range of strategic sectors.

The Indonesian leader stated that the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including energy transition, energy security, education, and employment.

He also added that Indonesia is encouraging Germany to increase investment in several key sectors, including energy, downstream industries, electric vehicle production, and the semiconductor industry.

News.Az