Massive fire breaks out in central London VIDEO

The central London fire has filled the sky above with smoke (Image: LFB/@sharonlhanley/X)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Plumes of smoke were visible across the capital as a building in central London caught fire on Tottenham Street in Euston.

Around 40 firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the mixed-use building, while one man was rescued from the flames and taken to the hospital, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Chris Jordan, owner of Gigs fish and chips just outside the cordon, told The Independent: “I think it came from a hairdresser’s or one of the flats above.

“The smoke went up and out. There was a lot of smoke, more smoke than fire for sure.”

He added: “There were a couple of old boys that needed oxygen but the firefighters have got it all under control now.”

Six fire engines attended the scene, a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they were first called at 7.43am on Thursday morning, adding: “Most of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.

“One man was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a fire escape hood and was taken to hospital.”

Fire escape hoods can provide people with up to 15 minutes of protection from deadly smoke and gases.

The fire brigade took 14 calls to the blaze as thick plumes of smoke could be seen for miles across a clear morning in central London.

One witness told the BBC the area was full of smoke and a "toxic and acrid" smell.

The LFB said the incident was over for firefighters nearly two hours after the first call.

A spokesperson added that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

News.Az