Massive fire erupts at chemicals warehouse in southern Spain

A large fire broke out on Wednesday at a chemical distribution warehouse near Seville, southern Spain, releasing a thick column of dark smoke into the air and prompting authorities to urge nearby residents to stay indoors.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency services said they had received hundreds of calls - starting at around 1:20 p.m. (1120 GMT) - alerting them to the fire at the La Red industrial park in Alcala de Guadaira, some 16 km (10 miles) southeast of the Andalusian capital Seville, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Workers at the warehouse belonging to local chemical distributor Plainsur had reported that all of them were accounted for and no one was injured or remained trapped inside, the spokesperson said, although emergency workers had yet to confirm this.

Alcala de Guadaira's town hall told the municipality's roughly 77,000 inhabitants to shelter in place with their windows and doors closed as the it was unclear how toxic the smoke was. Nearby warehouses were evacuated.

On its website, Plainsur lists highly flammable compounds such as ethylene, toluene and industrial solvents among its products.

News.Az