Massive fire erupts at decommissioned power plant in Texas

A massive fire broke out early Sunday at a decommissioned power plant in Galveston County, Texas, sending a towering black plume of smoke across several nearby cities, authorities said.

The blaze erupted around 2:44 a.m. at the old facility near Highway 146 in San Leon, according to the Kemah Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, the structure was already fully engulfed in flames, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Emergency officials urged residents to stay indoors and avoid exposure to the heavy smoke. Two cooling towers and nearby power lines caught fire as the blaze spread.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were deployed, and by Sunday afternoon, the fire had been contained. Crews continued working to extinguish remaining spot fires. According to Joe Tumbleson, spokesperson for Texas City, the fire was expected to be fully put out within hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Air quality monitors showed safe readings, but residents were still advised to avoid the area.

The power plant has been inactive since the 1990s, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

