Philippines records growth in measles-rubella cases in 2025

The Philippines has recorded 4,718 measles-rubella cases from January to mid-November this year, a 37 percent increase from the 3,434 cases reported during the same period in 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Around 73 percent of cases are unvaccinated and most of them are children aged five years and below, the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH raised concern over rising infections in crowded evacuation centers following recent typhoons and earthquakes.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the DOH has been deploying medical teams to evacuation centers in disaster-hit areas to administer measles-rubella vaccines.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death, while rubella is a contagious viral infection transmitted by airborne droplets that occurs most often in children and young adults, according to the World Health Organization.

