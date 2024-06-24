Massive plume of smoke engulfs sky of Glasgow after fire erupts at industrial estate – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive plume of smoke engulfed the sky west of Glasgow after a fire erupted at an industrial estate in Paisley, according to media reports.

Locals near Linwood Industrial Estate, between Johnstone and Paisley and south of Glasgow Airport, reported hearing explosions on Sunday night.The thick cloud of smoke could be seen from across the city. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no casualties had been reported as of 10pm on Sunday.An eyewitness told STV News the sound was “like gunshots” and “there was steel flying everywhere” as “half of Linwood” gathered to watch the inferno.“The black smoke is really thick and low in the sky and has totally eclipsed the sunset and we’re nearly two miles away,” said Natalie Goodwin, assistant producer for Scotland Tonight.“The sounds of explosions and bangs have been going on for nearly an hour now too. It sounds like fireworks are constantly being let off. All the neighbours are out watching and listening.”Police have closed Burnbrae Road at the Linclive Interchange due to the fire. The cycle path behind the industrial estate has also been closed.Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice with local residents asked to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed, Police Scotland said.The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.12pm to reports of a fire in a building on Burnbrae Road, Paisley.“At its height, Operations Control mobilised ten fire appliances to the scene to tackle and contain a well developed fire affecting a commercial building in an industrial area,” a spokesperson said.“There are no reported casualties at this time. Crews remain in attendance.”“There are no reported casualties at this time. Crews remain in attendance.”

