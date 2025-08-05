Massive wildfire rages in Central California, injuring three - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fast-moving wildfire in central California, known as the Gifford Fire, has scorched more than 260 square kilometers across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, threatening hundreds of homes and leaving at least three people injured.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze erupted Friday from multiple smaller fires along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield. Fueled by dry brush, steep terrain, and erratic winds, the fire remains out of control, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

About 450 structures are under threat, and the highway has been shut down in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city of 110,000 in Santa Barbara County.

A motorist sustained burn injuries after being overtaken by flames, while two fire support contractors were injured when their ATV overturned. Ranchers have been forced to evacuate livestock as over 1,000 firefighters continue battling the blaze amid soaring temperatures and shifting winds.

Aircraft are conducting water drops, and authorities warn that fire conditions may worsen with stronger winds expected by dusk. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

