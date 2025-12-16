Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg becomes youngest to score 40

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg made NBA history on Monday night, becoming the youngest player ever to score 40 points in a game, despite Dallas falling 140–133 in overtime to the Utah Jazz.

Flagg poured in 42 points just days before his 19th birthday, adding 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal in one of the most complete performances of his young career. The No. 1 overall pick is now the third teenager in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The breakout night also tied Mark Aguirre for the most points ever scored by a rookie in Mavericks franchise history.

Flagg’s performance continues a strong recent run. He is averaging 25.7 points over his last seven games, signaling rapid development in his first NBA season.

The Jazz mounted a late comeback after trailing 124–116 in the final minutes of regulation. Keyonte George led Utah with 37 points, while Lauri Markkanen added 33. A late Mavericks rally forced overtime, but Dallas struggled in the extra period, shooting 1-of-9, as Utah pulled away.

Both teams played shorthanded in the frontcourt. Utah rested Jusuf Nurkic, while Dallas was without Anthony Davis due to a left calf bruise.

Despite the loss, Flagg’s historic night reinforced his growing status as one of the league’s most exciting young stars — and a cornerstone for the Mavericks’ future.

News.Az