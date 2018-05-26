Mayor of Cleveland signs proclamation designating May 28 as Centennial Celebration of ADR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of the City of Cleveland, Ohio of the United States Frank G. Jackson signed a proclamation designating May 28, 2018 as the Centennial Celebration of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the City of Cleveland, APA reports.

The Proclamation notes that Azerbaijan declared its independence on May 28, 1918, establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic becoming the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States; and during the short period since their independence, Azerbaijan has granted all people the right to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women the same political rights as men.

“The City of Cleveland is made up of a diverse fabric of people and the contributions of our Azerbaijani citizens are deeply appreciated and deserve commendation. During this year of centennial celebrations, millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, and many in the City of Cleveland will observe May 28, 2018 as the National Day, and remember the contribution of their forefathers to the spread to spread of democracy in the regions of Caucasus, Central Asia and Middle East,” the proclamation reads.

News.Az

News.Az