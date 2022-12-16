MEDIA Agency organized an open seminar for students studying in the field of journalism (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency organized an open seminar "MEDIA talks" on "New media environment and digital communication" with the participation of Tatiana Ravalli, who has international experience in communication, for about 60 students studying journalism at higher educational institutions and interested in the media field, News.az reports.

During the seminar, themes such as the complex impact of technological evolution on the media environment, communication tools and forms in new media, establishing effective communication with various parties using digital tools, the actualization of social media as a source of information, statistical indicators on media platforms and the impact of these figures on traditional forms of communication were touched upon.

At the end, there were interactive discussion sessions, and the questions of the participants were answered.

News.Az