Media and NGO leaders, bloggers visit mine clearance sites in Aghdam

Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, heads of a number of local media outlets and NGOs, as well as bloggers and public activists are visiting the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan. They are accompanied by the Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

First, they got acquainted with the mine-clearance operations around the Barda-Agdam railway located in the territory of Bash Garvand village in Aghdam.

News.Az