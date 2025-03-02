Media: Iran's vice president for strategic affairs resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned following the impeachment of Economy and Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati.

The Fars agency reported this, citing sources, News.Az inform.

According to them, the vice president submitted his request after a session of the Iranian Majlis (unicameral parliament), during which Hemmati was removed from office.

It is noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian has not yet accepted Zarif's statement.

