Media: Iranian Vice President's wife dies in road accident in Tehran suburb
The wife of Iranian Vice President Esmail Saghaba Esfahani died in a traffic accident on the Garmsar-Tehran highway, News.Az reports, citing IRNA news agency.

According to him, the woman died on the spot, and her three children and the father of the vice president's wife were taken to a medical center in Garmsar for assistance.


